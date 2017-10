The Boston Bruins already were without veteran centers Patrice Bergeron and David Backes through the first five games of the season.

Now young center Ryan Spooner is out four to six weeks with a groin injury, and starting goalie Tuukka Rask had to leave Wednesday’s practice early after he collided with Anders Bjork during a drill.

Check out the “NESN Sports Today” video above for a report from Wednesday’s practice, presented by People’s United Bank.