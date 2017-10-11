Joel Embiid Has Priceless Reaction To Receiving Huge Contract Extension

Joel Embiid is one of the NBA’s brightest young stars, and now, he’s one of the wealthiest.

Embiid cashed in Monday evening, signing a whopping five-year, $148 million contract extension with the Philadelphia 76ers.

That’s quite the payday for a 23-year-old, especially one who’s only played 33 career NBA games. With a substantially larger wallet, it comes as no surprise Embiid lost his mind over the new deal during a FaceTime with Memphis Grizzlies forward Chandler Parsons.

One thing is for certain following Embiid’s extension: the 76ers are trusting the process.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images