Taylor Twellman Goes On Epic Rant After USA Misses 2018 World Cup

ESPN soccer analyst and former New England Revolution star Taylor Twellman is not afraid to criticize the United States men’s national soccer team when warranted, and Tuesday night was one of those times.
Team USA lost 2-1 to Trinidad and Tobago in the final CONCACAF qualifying game for the 2018 World Cup. The defeat means the U.S. won’t be in Russia next summer for soccer’s greatest tournament, which is very embarrassing for the entire American soccer program.
Twellman appeared on ESPN News after the game, and he didn’t hold back. Check out his rant below.
He wasn’t done there, either.
Expect a lot more passionate criticism of the USMNT in the days, weeks and months to come.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
