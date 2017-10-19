Joel Embiid Thinks LeBron James Isn’t ‘As Valuable’ As Him In ‘NBA2K’

If you’ve played “NBA 2K18,” you know Joel Embiid is an absolute force.

But according to the Philadelphia 76ers star center, he’s basically the best player in the game — by a long shot.

In a piece published by GQ’s Clay Skipper on Thursday, Embiid talks about how dominant — and valuable — he is in the hugely popular video game. As always, the Cameroonian baller is pretty hilarious.

“Sometimes. When I play ‘2K,’ I’ll play in GM mode. And I choose different teams,” Embiid told Skipper. “But I always trade for myself because I’m unstoppable. Literally there’s no way to stop me in ‘2K.’ I average like 40 (points) and 15 (rebounds), and like 8 assists, and be MVP of the year.”

So how hard is it to acquire Embiid in “2K?”

“It takes a lot,” he said. “I mean even LeBron James is not as valuable as me in ‘2K.’

So when Embiid isn’t playing as his 76ers, you’d assume he’d use another talent-loaded team such as the Cleveland Cavaliers, right?

“Nah, (the Cavs) are too good,” Embiid said. “I gotta start with a team that sucks, like the (Los Angeles) Lakers or the (Brooklyn) Nets. I gotta make it fair. I’m the master of trading, so even with the Nets, they don’t have like high-rated players in the game, but I get someone like me and the number one pick for the next draft.”

As far as the real Embiid is concerned, he might just be the best center in the NBA when he’s healthy. In fact, one of his teammates even compared him to the legendary Shaquille O’Neal.

