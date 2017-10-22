John Wall Explains Why Opposing Players Will Target Lonzo Ball

Lonzo Ball might suffer through more than just growing pains in his rookie season.

The Los Angeles Lakers point guard has a unique skill set, but his basketball talents often are overshadowed by his father’s antics. The Ball patriarch, LaVar, first came on the scene during Lonzo’s freshman season at UCLA and his persona only has grown since.

LaVar is expected to be as boisterous as ever as Lonzo eases into the NBA. While this might help build the Big Baller Brand, one star point guard believes it also could develop a target on Lonzo’s back.

“I think his dad put him in a situation where guys are going to target him,” Wall said on the Wizards Tipoff podcast, as transcribed by NBC Sports Washington. “Lonzo is one of those kids that is very talented. He’s been a good player for years, he just don’t say much. I think his dad does all the talking for him.”

Wall makes a good point. As outspoken and brash LaVar is, Lonzo maintains a very mild-mannered demeanor, both on and off the court. While it’s often better to let your game do the talking for you, this doesn’t mean opposing players won’t play with a little edge against the Lakers rookie.

It won’t be long before Wall gets his first crack at Lonzo, as the Wizards battle the Lakers at Staples Center on Wednesday night.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images