Jake Arrieta Looks Like Completely Different Person After Shaving Beard

Jake Arrieta is known for his devastating breaking ball and his lumberjack-esque beard.

And one of those now is a thing of the past.

Arrieta and the Chicago Cubs were eliminated from the Major League Baseball playoffs by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, and with the season over, the 2015 National Cy Young Award winner elected to ditch his beard.

And boy does he look different.

Wow.

Is that even Arrieta?

The hard-throwing right-hander will be a free agent this offseason, so maybe this is his way of saying goodbye to Chicago.

Then again, we still have to see proof that this beardless man actually is Arrieta.

Thumbnail photo via Jim Young/USA TODAY Sports Images