Justin Verlander, Jose Altuve Rock Hilarious Matching Shirts Before Game 5

Justin Verlander and Jose Altuve only have been teammates for roughly two months, but that apparently is more than enough time to build a close bond.

Altuve first expressed his appreciation for the star right-hander after Game 6 of the American League Championship Series. After Verlander stymied the New York Yankees over seven innings and helped force a Game 7, the Houston Astros second baseman declared, “I literally love Justin Verlander.”

Well, the feeling appears to be mutual. Check out these hilarious t-shirts that Verlander and Altuve rocked before Game 5 of the World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

We have a feeling the love will grow even stronger if the Astros go on to win their first World Series in franchise history.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas B. Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images