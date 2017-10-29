Russell Wilson Leads Seahawks To Thrilling Win Over Deshaun Watson, Texans

Sunday’s game between the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans at CenturyLink Field was an instant classic.

In a place that’s tough to play for road teams, and where points can be difficult to come by, the Seahawks prevailed in a 41-38 shootout.

Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson led a fantastic game-winning drive with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, capped by a 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jimmy Graham.

Wilson finished with 452 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception.

Russell Wilson's passer rating under pressure and throwing downfield today 👀 pic.twitter.com/D0gOavnrW5 — Pro Football Focus (@PFF) October 29, 2017

The Seahawks have moved into first place atop the NFC West division after their Week 8 win. Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams both are 5-2, but the Seahawks own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

Texans rookie Deshaun Watson also played magnificently. His performance Sunday was unlike any we’ve seen from a quarterback in NFL history.

Watson became the first QB in league history to throw for 400-plus yards and four passing touchdowns and run for 50-plus yards all in the same game. Watson finished with 402 yards, four touchdown passes, three interceptions and 67 rushing yards (led the team).

Unfortunately for Watson, it came in a losing effort, but there’s no question the Texans finally have found a franchise quarterback to build around now and long-term.

