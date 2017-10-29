Russell Wilson Leads Seahawks To Thrilling Win Over Deshaun Watson, Texans

Sunday’s game between the Seattle Seahawks and Houston Texans at CenturyLink Field was an instant classic.
In a place that’s tough to play for road teams, and where points can be difficult to come by, the Seahawks prevailed in a 41-38 shootout.
Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson led a fantastic game-winning drive with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, capped by a 18-yard touchdown pass to tight end Jimmy Graham.
Wilson finished with 452 passing yards, four touchdowns and one interception.
The Seahawks have moved into first place atop the NFC West division after their Week 8 win. Seattle and the Los Angeles Rams both are 5-2, but the Seahawks own the head-to-head tiebreaker.
Texans rookie Deshaun Watson also played magnificently. His performance Sunday was unlike any we’ve seen from a quarterback in NFL history.
Watson became the first QB in league history to throw for 400-plus yards and four passing touchdowns and run for 50-plus yards all in the same game. Watson finished with 402 yards, four touchdown passes, three interceptions and 67 rushing yards (led the team).
Unfortunately for Watson, it came in a losing effort, but there’s no question the Texans finally have found a franchise quarterback to build around now and long-term.
