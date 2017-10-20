Katie Nolan Rips Yankees In ESPN Debut As Only A True Bostonian Could

Katie Nolan is from Boston, just in case you didn’t know.

The popular sports commentator recently joined ESPN, and she made her much-anticipated debut on “Highly Questionable with Dan Le Batard” on Thursday. And she did so in the most Boston way possible.

Dan, Katie and Gonzalo Le Batard were discussing whether the New York Yankees have suddenly become likable, and Nolan, in typical Boston fashion, shot that notion down.

“So, to answer the original question, no, I don’t ever find myself rooting for the Yankees,” Nolan said. “And to respond to what Dan just said that they’re likable. Is it? Is it that they’re likable, or is it that they’ve been so evil and awful for so long that when they’re a little less evil, everyone’s like, ‘Look how good they are!’ They’re not that fun and that likable. They’re just not the literal worst. And so everybody is jumping on the wagon. I’m not rooting for the Yankees. Obviously.”

We’re certainly looking forward to Nolan getting more face time on ESPN.