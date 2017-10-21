Kyrie Irving Has ‘No Regrets” After Vulgar Outburst Toward Sixers Fan

Kyrie Irving had a bit of a foot-in-mouth moment during the Boston Celtics’ 102-92 win over the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday.
The Celtics guard, however, apparently wouldn’t change a thing.
As Irving headed toward the locker room with his team trailing at halftime, a 76ers fan yelled, “Hey Kyrie, where’s LeBron (James)?” The new Celtic quickly responded in a very NSFW way, and the moment was captured on video.
Less than a day later, Irving owned up to his actions, but also showed little-to-no remorse. Watch his explanation in the clip below:
Alright then.
It’s perfectly understandable that Irving had a lapse in judge in the heat of the moment. It happens. But refusing to say something as simple as, “I shouldn’t have done it,” is a little bizarre.
Of course, dumbfounding interviews with Irving are nothing new at this point.
Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images
