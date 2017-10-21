Kyrie Irving Shuts Down Heckling Fan With Vulgar NSFW Response

Kyrie Irving doesn’t want to talk about LeBron James.

In fact, the Boston Celtics star doesn’t even want to hear his old teammates’ name mentioned.

At least, not from opposing fans.

And one Philadelphia 76ers fan found that out Friday after the Celtics’ 102-92 win at the Wells Fargo Center.

As the Celtics were walking into the tunnel, one fan asked Irving where James was, and Irving didn’t take kindly to that as he gave a hilariously vulgar response to the fan’s question.

You can see, or rather hear, Irving’s reaction in the video below, but it comes with a NSFW warning for explicit language.

If Irving is going to let one fan get to him then he’s going to be hearing a lot more of this on the road.

He can silence the haters by playing like he did in the fourth quarter Friday, though, when he scored 10 points in the final stanza to lift the C’s to their first win of the season.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images