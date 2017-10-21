Tom Brady Voices Support For Gordon Hayward, Aaron Rodgers After Injuries

Tom Brady knows what it’s like to suffer a devastating injury.

The New England Patriots star quarterback tore his ACL and MCL on the 15th offensive snap of the 2008 season, but he came back better than ever.

Brady believes Gordon Hayward and Aaron Rodgers will do the same.

The Green Bay Packers quarterback suffered a broken collarbone Sunday when he was driven into the turf by Minnesota Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr. Rodgers underwent surgery and was placed on injured reserve Friday.

Hayward, meanwhile, suffered a gruesome ankle injury during the Boston Celtics’ season-opening loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The star forward dislocated his ankle and fractured his tibia. He underwent surgery Wednesday and there is no timetable for his return.

Brady noted that these injuries serve as “a reality check” for athletes, but its just apart of the game.

