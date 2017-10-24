LeBron James Questions NBA’s ‘No Showboating’ Code With Strong Argument

LeBron James is a seasoned NBA veteran, but he has no issue with young guys in the league having a little fun.

Golden State Warriors rookie Jordan Bell took the basketball world by storm with his ferocious dunk Monday night against the Dallas Mavericks. With the Warriors up by 25 late in the fourth quarter, Bell threw down a monstrous self ally-oop that many viewed as a blatant act of unnecessary showboating.

Jordan Bell turned this game into his own personal dunk contest. #SCtop10 pic.twitter.com/FvSSFMHSDV — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 24, 2017

Bell’s slam most certainly caught the attention of Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who tried to apologize to Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle after the game. Kerr also said he spoke to Bell after Golden State’s win but didn’t divulge into what was said in the conversation.

While most have criticized Bell for his dunk, it appears the Oregon product has the support of arguably the NBA’s best player. Speaking during Cavaliers practice Tuesday, LeBron James explained why he took no issue with what Bell did.

#Cavs LeBron James was asked about Jordan Bell's late-game dunk that angered Mavs coach Rick Carlisle & others pic.twitter.com/KQLWne1gJC — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) October 24, 2017

King James has seen it all in this league, so it’s pretty tough to argue with his point here. But if Bell finds himself in a similar situation moving forward, we imagine he’ll just lay the ball up.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images