Watch Kevin Durant’s Live Reaction To Gordon Hayward’s Gruesome Injury

Gordon Hayward’s injury was beyond tough to watch.

Minutes into his Boston Celtics debut, Hayward crashed to the floor after a failed alley-oop attempt, resulting in a dislocated ankle and fractured tibia, which could keep the star forward out for the entire season.

Kevin Durant, like many of us, was tuning into the opening-night showdown and couldn’t believe his eyes as Hayward lay in agony on the Quicken Loans Arena floor.

Check out Durant’s reaction to the injury below:

Kevin Durant's live reaction to watching Gordon Hayward's injury. pic.twitter.com/IRbXhTxays — Jordan Heck (@JordanHeckFF) October 24, 2017

Durant is among a countless number of athletes who have wished Hayward the best as he begins his rehab to return to the court. The 2017 All-Star is itching to get back into the action, as manifested by his request for a basketball following his surgery.

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images