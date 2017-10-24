Watch Kevin Durant’s Live Reaction To Gordon Hayward’s Gruesome Injury

Gordon Hayward’s injury was beyond tough to watch.
Minutes into his Boston Celtics debut, Hayward crashed to the floor after a failed alley-oop attempt, resulting in a dislocated ankle and fractured tibia, which could keep the star forward out for the entire season.
Kevin Durant, like many of us, was tuning into the opening-night showdown and couldn’t believe his eyes as Hayward lay in agony on the Quicken Loans Arena floor.
Check out Durant’s reaction to the injury below:
Durant is among a countless number of athletes who have wished Hayward the best as he begins his rehab to return to the court. The 2017 All-Star is itching to get back into the action, as manifested by his request for a basketball following his surgery.
Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP