Liverpool Can’t Overcome Tottenham’s Hot Start In 4-1 Loss To Spurs

on Sun, Oct 22, 2017
Liverpool were beaten 4-1 in their Premier League clash with Tottenham Hotspur at Wembley Stadium.

Harry Kane bagged the opening goal and set up Heung-Min Son for the second to put a confident Spurs side two to the good within 12 minutes.

The Reds responded through Mohamed Salah’s cool finish from Jordan Henderson’s assist, but Dele Alli drove in a stoppage-time volley to ensure it was the hosts who went into the break well on top.

Kane converted a fourth shortly after the restart to douse any hopes of a comeback for Jürgen Klopp’s men, for whom this was a second league defeat of the season.

