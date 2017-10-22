Behold The Most Jaw-Dropping Volleyball Save You’ll Probably Ever See

Perhaps the best play in sports from the past week occurred in a Texas high school volleyball match.
We couldn’t be more serious.
During a matchup between Decatur and Krum on Friday, Decatur senior outside hitter and team captain Autumn Finney laid out for what could be the greatest volleyball save ever. Check this out:
Unbelievable.
Here’s a view from the behind the play, which shows you just how far Finney went to make the save:
OK, one more time, except let’s see it in slow-mo:
Talk about putting your body on the line. Did someone forget to tell Finney she was playing on a court, not a beach?
We’re going to go out on a limb and say you probably won’t see another volleyball like that for quite some time.
