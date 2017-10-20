Marshawn Lynch Ejected For Shoving Referee During Raiders-Chiefs Scuffle

Things got a little heated between the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs on “Thursday Night Football.”

So heated, in fact, that Marshawn Lynch had to hit the showers early.

During the second quarter, Raiders quarterback Derek Carr took a late hit from Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters, causing a few members of the Raiders offensive line to get upset and confront Peters.

Lynch, who was not on the field for the play, came sprinting off the sideline to get into the action.

But when the referees tried to break up the altercation, Lynch grabbed an official and shoved him, causing him to be ejected from the game.

Watch the skirmish below:

Marshawn Lynch ejected on TNF. pic.twitter.com/FtjmtbDsJ0 — NFL News (@NFLFBGAMETIME) October 20, 2017

Oakland has lost four games in a row and could ill-afford to lose Beast Mode for this critical division showdown, but the Raiders will have to beat the 5-1 Chiefs without their star running back.