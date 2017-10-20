Marshawn Lynch Does Hilarious Voiceover For Darth Vader In ‘No Script’ Episode

Was Marshawn Lynch the chosen one?

The Oakland Raiders running back has been having way too much fun on his reality television show “No Script” produced by Bleacher Report.

And in the latest episode, we learned that Lynch secretly wants to rule the galaxy, as the supervising sound editor and designer at Skywalker Studios helped Beast Mode become Darth Vader with the help of voiceover technology.

You can see what lines Lynch gave Lord Vader in the video below, but the video comes with a NSFW warning for explicit language.

If Lynch ever gets tired of trucking linebackers, he could always try his hand at finding the Rebel Alliance.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images