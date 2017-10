MLB Playoff Schedule 2017: Dates, Times, TV Schedule For Each Game

October is here, which means one thing: It’s time for postseason baseball.

Major League Baseball’s regular season ended Sunday, meaning the matchups are set for the 2017 playoffs. The action begins Tuesday night with the American League Wild Card Game and continues through late October to the World Series.

Here’s the complete schedule and TV info for the 2017 MLB postseason, which we’ll update with results as they come out. (All times Eastern.)

*if necessary

TUESDAY, OCT. 3

AL Wild Card Game: New York Yankees 8, Minnesota Twins 4

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 4

NL Wild Card Game: Arizona Diamondbacks 11, Colorado Rockies 8

THURSDAY, OCT. 5

ALDS Game 1: Houston Astros 8, Boston Red Sox 2

ALDS Game 1: Cleveland Indians 4, Yankees 0

FRIDAY, OCT. 6

ALDS Game 2: Astros 8, Red Sox 2

ALDS Game 2: Indians 9, Yankees 8

NLDS Game 1: Cubs 3, Nationals 0

NLDS Game 1: Dodgers 9, Diamondbacks 5

SATURDAY, OCT. 7

NLDS Game 2: Nationals 6, Cubs 3

NLDS Game 2: Dodgers 8, Diamondbacks 5

SUNDAY, OCT. 8

ALDS Game 3: Astros at Red Sox, 2:38 p.m. (FOX Sports 1/MLB Network)

ALDS Game 3: Indians at Yankees, 7:38 p.m. (FOX Sports 1/MLB Network)

MONDAY, OCT. 9

*ALDS Game 4: Astros at Red Sox, 1:08 p.m. (FOX Sports 1/MLB Network)

NLDS Game 3: Nationals at Cubs, 4:08 p.m. (TBS)

*ALDS Game 4: Indians at Yankees, 7:08 p.m. (FOX Sports 1/MLB Network)

NLDS Game 3: Dodgers at Yankees, 10:08 p.m. (TBS)

TUESDAY, OCT. 10

*NLDS Game 4: Nationals at Cubs, 5:38 p.m. (TBS)

*NLDS Game 4: Dodgers at Diamondbacks, 9:08 p.m. (TBS)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 11

*ALDS Game 5: Red Sox at Astros, 4:08 p.m. (FOX Sports 1/MLB Network)

*ALDS Game 5: Yankees at Indians, 8:08 p.m. (FOX Sports 1/MLB Network)

THURSDAY, OCT. 12

*NLDS Game 5: Cubs at Nationals, 5:38 p.m. (TBS)

*NLDS Game 5: Diamondbacks at Dodgers, 9:08 p.m. (TBS)

FRIDAY, OCT. 13

ALCS Game 1: AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed, TBA (FOX/FOX Sports 1)

SATURDAY, OCT. 14

NLCS Game 1: NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed, TBA (TBS)

ALCS Game 2: AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed, TBA (FOX/FOX Sports 1)

SUNDAY, OCT. 15

NLCS Game 2: NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed, TBA (TBS)

MONDAY, OCT. 16

ALCS Game 3: AL Higher Seed at AL Lower Seed, TBA (FOX/FOX Sports 1)

TUESDAY, OCT. 17

NLCS Game 3: NL Higher Seed at NL Lower Seed, TBA (TBS)

ALCS Game 4: AL Higher Seed at AL Lower Seed, TBA (FOX/FOX Sports 1)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 18

NLCS Game 4: NL Higher Seed at NL Lower Seed, TBA (TBS)

*ALCS Game 5: AL Higher Seed at AL Lower Seed, TBA (FOX/FOX Sports 1)

THURSDAY, OCT. 19

*NLCS Game 5: NL Higher Seed at NL Lower Seed, TBA (TBS)

FRIDAY, OCT. 20

*ALCS Game 6: AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed, TBA (FOX/FOX Sports 1)

SATURDAY, OCT. 21

*NLCS Game 6: NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed, TBA (TBS)

*ALCS Game 7: AL Lower Seed at AL Higher Seed, TBA (FOX/FOX Sports 1)

SUNDAY, OCT. 22

*NLCS Game 7: NL Lower Seed at NL Higher Seed, TBA (TBS)

TUESDAY, OCT. 24

World Series Game 1: League Champ No. 2 at League Champ No. 1, TBA (FOX)

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 25

World Series Game 2: League Champ No. 2 at League Champ No. 1, TBA (FOX)

FRIDAY, OCT. 27

World Series Game 3: League Champ No. 1 at League Champ No. 2, TBA (FOX)

SATURDAY, OCT. 28

World Series Game 4: League Champ No. 1 at League Champ No. 2, TBA (FOX)

SUNDAY, OCT. 29

*World Series Game 5: League Champ No. 1 at League Champ No. 2, TBA (FOX)

TUESDAY, OCT. 31

*World Series Game 6: League Champ No. 2 at League Champ No. 1, TBA (FOX)

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 1

*World Series Game 7: League Champ No. 2 at League Champ No. 1, TBA (FOX)

Thumbnail photo via Ron Chenoy/USA TODAY Sports Images