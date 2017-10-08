Nationals’ Attempt To Troll Cubs On Twitter Is An Epic Failure

If you blow a 3-1 lead in sports, you’re never going to hear the end of it.

The Golden State Warriors cruised to an NBA championship last season, but The Dubs still are reminded of their NBA Finals collapse two years ago in which they squandered a 3-1 series lead to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

So after the Washington Nationals overcame a 3-1 deficit in Game 2 of their National League Divison Series against the Chicago Cubs on Saturday, the Nats took a stab at the now-infamous joke on Twitter.

Cubs blew a 3-1 lead. pic.twitter.com/8YwRwyBbOm — Washington Nationals (@Nationals) October 8, 2017

Yes, there’s nothing inherently wrong with the Nationals’ tweet. Washington posted a five-run eighth inning to earn a 6-3 win over Chicago and even the series at 1-1.

But the Cubs probably aren’t the best team to target with this joke. It was less than a year ago when Chicago overcame a 3-1 series deficit in the World Series against the Cleveland Indians, breaking the franchise’s 108-year championship drought.

The Nationals have every reason to be pumped after their comeback win in Game 2, but they should have chosen a different route in ribbing their NLDS opponent.

