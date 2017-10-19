NESN Launches Live Streaming Of Bruins Games With NESNgo App, NESNgo.com

NESN announces the addition of in-market streaming for all NESN-televised Boston Bruins games.

NESN’s live streaming service debuted in May throughout much of the network’s home territory (New England except Fairfield County, CT). NESN recently reached a licensing agreement with the National Hockey League (NHL) to stream Boston Bruins games in the network’s home territory.

“We’re excited to bring the Bruins to any device, anytime, anywhere,” said Sean McGrail, NESN’s President and CEO. “We’re confident fans will enjoy the experience.”

NESNgo is available without any additional costs to “authenticated subscribers” that already have NESN in their channel lineup from participating television providers. Fans just need to sign in using their existing TV service provider username and password.

Streaming can be accessed via NESNgo.com and the NESNgo app for mobile phones and tablets, which is available in both the iTunes (Apple) and Google Play (Android) App Stores.

TV service providers that have currently activated authentication for NESN’s live streaming include:

Atlantic Broadband

BELD

Xfinity (Comcast)

Cox Communications

DirecTV

Full Channel

MetroCast

PlayStation Vue

RCN

SELCO

Waitsfield Cable

These providers represent over two-thirds of the TV subscribers in NESN’s home territory. Other distributors have plans to authenticate NESN streaming in the future. Visit NESNgo.com for the most up-to-date list of active distributors.

About NESN

NESN has consistently been one of the top-rated regional sports networks in the country with award-winning Red Sox and Bruins coverage. The network is delivered to over 4 million homes throughout the six-state New England region and an additional 5 million homes nationally as NESN National. For four consecutive years Forbes Magazine has ranked NESN as one of the 10 Most Valuable Sports Business Brands in the World. NESN.com is one of the Top 12 sports web sites in the U.S. NESN’s social responsibility program, NESN Connects, is proud to support and connect its employees with charitable organizations in our communities. NESN is owned by Fenway Sports Group (owners of the Boston Red Sox) and Delaware North (owners of the Boston Bruins).

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images