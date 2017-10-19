Why Colin Cowherd Believes Tom Brady’s Recent Stretch Is Best In NFL History

The New England Patriots don’t look as sharp in 2017 as they did in their Super Bowl-winning season last year, but that hasn’t affected Tom Brady.

Even at 40 years old, the quarterback still is leading the NFL in yards (1,959) and yards per game (326.5) over six weeks and is second in passer rating (106.9) and tied for second in touchdowns (13) and interceptions (two) among everyday starters. He’s been so good, in fact, that Colin Cowherd said on “The Herd with Colin Cowherd” on Wednesday that he believes Brady’s last 18 regular-season season games are the best stretch ever.

“This is the game he started after Deflategate,” Cowherd said. “This may be the greatest 18-game stretch in the history of the National Football League. Forty-one touchdowns, four picks, 67 percent completion, 110 passer rating, 5,600 yards.

“And a field goal from 5-1 with the worst defense easily in the NFL. That is unbelievable. That is incredible. He’s getting the ball in bad field position. They can’t stop anybody. People know he has to throw. They don’t have a star running back. They can’t depend on a star tight end. They’ve got several new wide receiver elements. Julian Edelman’s gone. … I’m just counting regular season games. I’m not even counting the Super Bowl, the greatest comeback in NFL history in a Super Bowl.”

Cowherd is referring to the Carolina Panther’s Week 4 win over the Patriots on a last-second field goal when he talks about them being 5-1. New England sits at 4-2 going into Week 7.

Brady will get a chance to build on his current stretch in a Super Bowl LI rematch against the Atlanta Falcons on “Sunday Night Football” at Gillette Stadium.

