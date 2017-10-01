NFL Injury Report: Week 4 Injury Updates For Notable Fantasy Football Stars

8:30 a.m.: A few updates from overnight: Oakland Raiders wide receiver Michael Crabtree looks doubtful, while Doug Baldwin’s status still is up in the air.
8:25 a.m.: The inactives for Dolphins-Saints are out, and there’s one name to note: Saints wide receiver Willie Snead, who is eligible to return from his three-game suspension this week, is out.
Running back Jay Ajayi and wide receiver Jarvis Landry both are active for Miami.
NFL football once again gets an early start this Sunday, as the Miami Dolphins and New Orleans Saints kick off at 9:30 a.m. ET from London’s Wembley Stadium. That means fantasy football owners must set their lineups early, taking into account the usual rash of injuries.
Among those we’ll be monitoring Sunday include San Francisco 49ers running back Carlos Hyde, Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon and Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Doug Baldwin, so keep it here for up-to-the-minute pregame injury updates, followed by any notable in-game injury news throughout the day.
