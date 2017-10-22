NFL Injury Report: Week 7 Injury Updates For Notable Fantasy Football Stars

8:51 a.m.: The Tennessee Titans should have both running back DeMarco Murray and tight end Delanie Walker against the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon also should be good to go, per Schefter.
8:48 a.m.: It’s a good morning for wide receivers. Jeremy Maclin, Jordan Matthews, Kelvin Benjamin and Keenan Allen all are expected to play Sunday, per NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport.
New York Giants wide receiver Sterling Shepard also is expected to return, while Kenny Britt and Marqise Lee should suit up, as well.
8:43 a.m.: Tough blow for the Jacksonville Jaguars: Rookie running back Leonard Fournette is expected to sit against the Indianapolis Colts with an ankle injury. Chris Ivory likely will start in his place.
8:40 a.m. ET: Can we make it through an NFL weekend without a catastrophic injury?
Injuries have reared their ugly heads over the past several weeks, with marquee players like Aaron Rodgers and Odell Beckham Jr. getting lost for the season. A handful of other stars are dealing with more minor ailments, and that’s who we’ll be focusing on entering Week 7’s Sunday slate.
Keep it here throughout the day for pregame updates on the status of injured stars, as well as developing injury situations during play.
