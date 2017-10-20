NFL Rumors: Ex-Patriot Brandon Browner Arrested For Cocaine Possession In May

Throughout his brief NFL career, Brandon Browner was notorious for breaking the rules on the field, as he led the league penalties in 2011, 14 and 15.

Well, he reportedly has problems obeying the rules off the field, too.

The 33-year-old defensive back, who’s been out of the NFL since being cut by the Seattle Seahawks during the 2016 preseason, was arrested in Los Angeles on May 25 for possession of a controlled substance and being under the influence, TMZ Sports reported Monday. And, according to TMZ’s law enforcement sources, the substance was cocaine.

NFL's Brandon Browner Was Secretly Busted for Coke In May https://t.co/xkEE8b9Rbj — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) October 20, 2017

Browner, who spent parts of six seasons with the Seahawks, Denver Broncos, New England Patriots and New Orleans Saints, reportedly was released a few hours after his arrest. He also was arrested in L.A. in September for making “criminal threats” against a woman.

Perhaps best known for his days as a member of Seattle’s “Legion of Boom,” the former Pro-Bowl cornerback won Super Bowl XLVIII with the Seahawks and XLIX with the Patriots, making him one of the few players in league history to win consecutive Super Bowls as a member of two different teams.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Nicholson/USA TODAY Sports Images