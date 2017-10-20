Brad Marchand Trolls His Critics With Hilariously Self-Aware ‘NHL’ Tweet

Fair or not, Brad Marchand has a reputation for playing near — and some times over — the line of what’s considered “clean” hockey.

And the Boston Bruins left winger apparently is well aware of this criticism.

Marchand on Thursday tweeted a photo of an Xbox One controller along with the caption, “Anyone want to play some ‘NHL?’ ” Except the button scheme on “the little ball of hate’s” controller doesn’t include actions such as stick lift, saucer pass or snapshot. Check this out:

Anyone want to play some NHL? pic.twitter.com/wdHUg2Eps6 — Brad Marchand (@Bmarch63) October 20, 2017

Well played, Brad.

While these types of controls obviously don’t exist in EA Sports’ long-running franchise, they more or less were present in the now-extinct “NHL Hitz” series, which we assume Marchand was a big fan of.

Thankfully for Marchand and his fellow gamers, the NHL’s controversial faceoff crackdown hasn’t made its way into “NHL 18” — yet.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images