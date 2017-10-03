NFL Rumors: Titans To Sign Brandon Weeden With Marcus Mariota Injured

The Tennessee Titans have a new backup for Week 5, and it’s … Brandon Weeden?

The team is planning to sign the free agent quarterback, ESPN’s Field Yates reported Tuesday, after starter Marcus Mariota left Sunday’s game against the Houston Texans with a hamstring injury in the second half. Matt Cassel is getting ready to start this Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami, but Mariota is considered day-to-day.

Titans coach Mike Mularkey said Tuesday Cassel will get more reps at practice this week.

“Matt will get a number of reps, I can’t tell you (how many),” Mularkey said, per the team’s website. “I would think Wednesday that would be the case until we see more about Marcus. Yeah, that would be the thought process of having Matt take as many reps as possible.”

It’s unlikely Weeden will see the field Sunday unless Cassel gets injured, and even then, Mariota could be ready to go in Week 5 for all we know. Still, it’s a little puzzling why the Titans would go with a guy who last played in 2015 and has a career 57.9 completion percentage to go with 31 touchdowns and 30 interceptions in 34 appearances.

Thumbnail photo via Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports Images