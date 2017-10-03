Super Strong Isaiah Thomas Carries LeBron James With One Arm In ‘NBA 2K18’

Isaiah Thomas apparently has been working out.

The new Cleveland Cavaliers guard is recovering from a hip injury he suffered last season and isn’t expected back until at least January, but you’d never know based on his character in “NBA 2K18.” One Twitter user shared Thomas’ apparent super strength in the video game, as the 5-foot-9, 185-pound guard was able to lift 6-foot-8, 250-pound LeBron James with ease as the team won the (fake) NBA finals.

(Warning: There’s profanity in the tweet.)

2K got Isaiah Thomas carrying LeBron all by himself with one arm and shit lol pic.twitter.com/jDOkJWPkhp — Glen Infante (ilthy) (@GlenInfante) October 2, 2017

The Cavs probably hope Thomas can do that in real life once he returns to the court, but for some reason, we’re not too confident in that outcome.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images