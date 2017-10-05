NHL Betting Odds: Bruins Pegged As Favorites In Season Opener Vs. Predators

The Boston Bruins will try to build on a successful run on home ice during the preseason when they open their regular-season schedule against the Nashville Predators on Thursday as -130 home betting favorites at sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark.com.

Boston surrendered seven total goals during four September home victories, but struggled to generate offense in the final week of its preseason schedule, potting just five total goals in four outings ahead of Thursday night’s Predators vs. Bruins betting matchup at TD Garden.

The Bruins’ offensive inconsistency continues a trend dating back to last spring, when the club tallied fewer than 1.9 goals per game during an eight-game run that started on the final weekend of the regular-season schedule and ended with the team’s six-game opening-round playoff loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Despite their offensive struggles, the Bruins ended a two-year playoff drought by finishing the campaign with 95 points, good enough for second place in the Atlantic Division standings. But things will get no easier for Boston as they enter the new season.

With a healthy Steven Stamkos returning to action for the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the Toronto Maple Leafs opening their schedule amid high expectations, the Bruins lag well behind the favorites as a +700 bet to win their first Atlantic Division title since 2014.

Season-opening Stanley Cup odds have the club firmly entrenched in the middle of the pack at +2800, taking a step back from the +2200 odds they sported entering this year’s NHL Draft. However, the Bruins play nine of their first 13 contests on home ice, providing them with a golden opportunity to silence the naysayers with a fast start.

The Predators look to take the next step this season after reaching the Stanley Cup final last spring for the first time in franchise history, and are listed as +118 underdogs on the NHL odds ahead of Thursday’s season opener.

Nashville and Boston split their two meetings last season, with the Predators winning 2-1 at home in January and the Bruins winning 4-1 at home in March – both games were UNDER results at the sportsbooks.

Following Thursday’s home opener the Bruins enjoy three days off before hosting the Colorado Avalanche in a Columbus Day matinee. The Bruins last tallied a home victory over Colorado in March 1998, and have gone 0-10-1 in 11 meetings in Boston since then according to the OddsShark NHL Database.

Thumbnail photo via Sergei Belski/USA TODAY Sports Images