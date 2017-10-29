Patriots-Chargers Inactives: Stephon Gilmore Missing Third Straight Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will be without Stephon Gilmore, their high-priced cornerback, for the third consecutive week.
Gilmore, who was listed as questionable Friday with a concussion and ankle injury, is among the Patriots’ seven inactives.
Here’s the full list:
CB Stephon Gilmore
DT Malcom Brown
OL Cole Croston
OT Cameron Fleming
DE Geneo Grissom
LB Dont’a Hightower
CB Eric Rowe
Wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee), offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (chest), defensive end Cassius Marsh (shoulder) and linebacker Elandon Roberts, all of whom were questionable Friday, will suit up.
With Gilmore out, cornerback Johnson Bademosi should continue to start at cornerback opposite Malcolm Butler. The Patriots also have Jonathan Jones to play cornerback. Safeties Patrick Chung and Devin McCourty also have experience at corner.
Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP