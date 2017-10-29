Patriots-Chargers Inactives: Stephon Gilmore Missing Third Straight Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots will be without Stephon Gilmore, their high-priced cornerback, for the third consecutive week.

Gilmore, who was listed as questionable Friday with a concussion and ankle injury, is among the Patriots’ seven inactives.

Here’s the full list:

CB Stephon Gilmore

DT Malcom Brown

OL Cole Croston

OT Cameron Fleming

DE Geneo Grissom

LB Dont’a Hightower

CB Eric Rowe

Wide receiver Danny Amendola (knee), offensive tackle Marcus Cannon (ankle), defensive lineman Lawrence Guy (chest), defensive end Cassius Marsh (shoulder) and linebacker Elandon Roberts, all of whom were questionable Friday, will suit up.

With Gilmore out, cornerback Johnson Bademosi should continue to start at cornerback opposite Malcolm Butler. The Patriots also have Jonathan Jones to play cornerback. Safeties Patrick Chung and Devin McCourty also have experience at corner.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images