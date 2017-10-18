Patriots’ Offense Will Be ‘Pretty Scary’ If They Can Impress For 60 Minutes

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots top the NFL in total offense and passing, but players still don’t believe the team has churned out an entire 60-minute performance yet. James White said it best. That’s downright “scary.”

The Patriots face one of their most difficult challenges Sunday when the reigning NFC Champion Atlanta Falcons come to Gillette Stadium in a Super Bowl LI rematch. The Patriots’ offense could use their first impressive outing from start to finish against the Falcons.

“Offensively, we just have to do what we do and don’t turn the ball over, play for four quarters,” White said. “We haven’t done that yet. It will be pretty scary to see if we can actually put that together.”

If they’re good enough to rank first in total offense already, then the sky is the limit for the Patriots once they’re playing at their full potential for an entire game.

“Last week we got the run game established pretty well, so that was good to see,” White said. “We’re just jelling as an offense as a whole, not really turning the ball over that much, so that’s a good thing. We’re just trying to get on the same page, just put together that one full 60-minute game that I know everyone’s waiting for. …

“I think we have a lot of upside, but it doesn’t matter if you never actually do it, so we’re working hard just to be on the same page running, passing, whatever it is. Just want to put it together and just have fun out there and play for one another.”

And with the way the Patriots’ defense is struggling, especially against the pass, it seems the team will need to rely on their offense all season. They certainly have the pieces to do so with White, Mike Gillislee and Dion Lewis at running back, Brandin Cooks, Chris Hogan and Danny Amendola at wide receiver and Rob Gronkowski at tight end.

If the Patriots can find a way to get injured running back Rex Burkhead (ribs) and tight end Dwayne Allen, who doesn’t have a catch yet this season, involved, then their upside grows even higher.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images