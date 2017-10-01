Patriots-Panthers Inactives: Two Starters Return To Field From Injuries

FOXBORO, Mass. — The New England Patriots provided good news in their list of seven inactives Sunday morning.

Linebacker Dont’a Hightower, cornerback Eric Rowe and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon are active for the Patriots’ Week 4 matchup with the Carolina Panthers.

Hightower and Cannon are regular starters for the Patriots. Rowe started the Patriots’ Week 2 win over the New Orleans Saints. Cornerback Malcolm Butler regained his regular starting role in Week 3 while Rowe sat out with a groin injury.

Offensive tackle LaAdrian Waddle, wide receiver Matthew Slater (hamstring), running back Rex Burkhead (ribs), offensive lineman Cole Croston and linebackers David Harris, Harvey Langi and Brandon King (hamstring) are inactive.

Waddle, Croston, Harris and Langi are active scratches. Harris has played just seven total snaps this season.

