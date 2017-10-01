Dolphins Players Continue National Anthem Protest Despite Donald Trump’s Tweet

NFL players’ stand against social inequality has continued into Week 4.

Three Miami Dolphins players — tight end Julius Thomas, safety Michael Thomas and wide receiver Kenny Stills — were seen kneeling during the national anthem prior to Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints at London’s Wembley Stadium.

Three Dolphins took a knee this morning: Julius Thomas, Michael Thomas & Kenny Stills. pic.twitter.com/Tr5z95yGjQ — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) October 1, 2017

Dolphins players kneeling during national anthem. Kenny Stills, Michael Thomas, Julius Thomas pic.twitter.com/KJXAHbCMWP — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) October 1, 2017

The Dolphins trio were the only players kneeling during the anthem, according to those on the scene. The entire New Orleans Saints team kneeled before the anthem, but stood as it began playing.

Whole Saints team is kneeling prior to the anthem pic.twitter.com/jnn5y4Wkcq — Amos Morale III (@Amos_MoraleIII) October 1, 2017

Saints stand for the national anthem. pic.twitter.com/1PEWAIG6OX — Doug Mouton (@DMoutonWWL) October 1, 2017

Protests during the national anthem became a serious point of contention last weekend, when President Donald Trump attacked NFL players for kneeling during the anthem and called for them to be “fired” for disrespecting the anthem.

On Saturday, Trump called for players to stand during the anthem for their Week 4 games.

Very important that NFL players STAND tomorrow, and always, for the playing of our National Anthem. Respect our Flag and our Country! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 30, 2017

Three Dolphins players already have defied Trump’s order, and it remains to be seen how the rest of the league will continue its protests Sunday afternoon.

Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images