Dolphins Players Continue National Anthem Protest Despite Donald Trump’s Tweet

NFL players’ stand against social inequality has continued into Week 4.
Three Miami Dolphins players — tight end Julius Thomas, safety Michael Thomas and wide receiver Kenny Stills — were seen kneeling during the national anthem prior to Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints at London’s Wembley Stadium.
The Dolphins trio were the only players kneeling during the anthem, according to those on the scene. The entire New Orleans Saints team kneeled before the anthem, but stood as it began playing.
Protests during the national anthem became a serious point of contention last weekend, when President Donald Trump attacked NFL players for kneeling during the anthem and called for them to be “fired” for disrespecting the anthem.
On Saturday, Trump called for players to stand during the anthem for their Week 4 games.
Three Dolphins players already have defied Trump’s order, and it remains to be seen how the rest of the league will continue its protests Sunday afternoon.
Thumbnail photo via Steve Mitchell/USA TODAY Sports Images
Powered by WordPress.com VIP