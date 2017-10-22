Pete Frates Shares Moment With Matt Ryan Before Patriots-Falcons Game

FOXBORO, Mass. — Boston College Eagles stick together.

Prior to the Atlanta Falcons’ “Sunday Night Football” matchup with the New England Patriots, Falcons quarterback and BC alum Matt Ryan hung out with his buddy and fellow Eagle, Pete Frates.

Must watch: Matt Ryan spends quality time with @PeteFrates3 and a Falcons guest. pic.twitter.com/6Oj4H0NdKp — Mike Petraglia (@Trags) October 22, 2017

We have to imagine Frates is somewhat conflicted with his fandom entering this Super Bowl LI rematch. He, of course, would like to see Ryan do well, but he’s also a Beverly, Mass. native and a diehard Patriots fan.

One thing is for sure: both Ryan and Frates have to be thrilled with how the Eagles have turned their college football season around. BC enters next weekend’s matchup with Florida State riding a two-game winning streak after impressive victories over Louisville and Virginia.

Thumbnail photo via Dale Zanine/USA TODAY Sports Images