Red Sox-Astros ALDS Live Stream: Watch Chris Sale, Dustin Pedroia Meet Media

The day is almost here.

The Boston Red Sox are in Houston getting ready to take on the Astros on Thursday in Game 1 of their American League Division Series, and they’ll be talking to the media Wednesday ahead of the big game. And if you’re not around a TV, you still can hear what the Red Sox have to say live.

Game 1 starter Chris Sale will speak at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by Red Sox second baseman Dustin Pedroia at 4:45 p.m. Boston manager John Farrell will sit down with the media at 5 p.m. ET.

You can follow along in the live stream below.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images