Ridiculously Lucky Dodgers Fan Got World Series Ticket For $9.08

World Series tickets normally cost an exorbitant amount of money, and the first two games of the 2017 World Series were no different.

The cheapest price for Game 1 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros was $1,000, according to USA TODAY.

But one Dodger fan got two tickets to Game 2’s instant classic for $9.08 a piece.

Don’t believe us? Here’s the story:

Jordan Benedict purchased two tickets on StubHub for the low price of $9.08. But thinking it was too good to be true, Benedict called the ticket company to see if the tickets were real.

While the tickets were valid, StubHub said they had to refund the tickets due to seller error.

The company explained they would refund his money, but Benedict asked to speak to a supervisor, and that conversation had better results than anyone could have imagined.

“I spoke to an amazing supervisor and she told me why they had to refund the tickets and I understood the position they were in,” Benedict wrote on Facebook. “What then happened was truly amazing. This amazing person told me that since it was such an unprecedented event for #MLB #WorldSeries tickets being purchased at such a low price they were going to honor the purchase price and give me 2 tickets in a similar area of the stadium.

“I know ticketing services get a bad wrap for multiple reasons, but StubHub really stepped it up and did something amazing to honor the purchase I made. With that being said I am going to the World Series for $9.08!”

Wow, what a way to see one of the best World Series games in recent memory.

Although the Dodgers lost 7-6 in 11 innings, Benedict was stoked he got to see a World Series game at Dodger Stadium.

“I really wish they would have won,” Benedict told FOX 11 in L.A. “but the energy in the stadium was amazing.”

He did have to pay $121 for a parking pass, but when the tickets cost $18, it’s hard to complain.

