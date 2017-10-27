Rob Gronkowski’s ‘Freestyle’ Against Gina Rodriguez Is Beyond Terrible

Rob Gronkowski is an absolute beast with a football in his hands. But a microphone? Eh, not so much.

The New England Patriots tight end will appear on Tuesday’s episode of “Drop the Mic,” a comic battle rap series that, unsurprisingly, is a pretty awkward watch. TBS recently released a teaser for Gronk’s episode, and it shows a glimpse into his “freestyle” against actress Gina Rodriguez.

You’ve been warned.

When pint-sized and super-sized meet in this ring, it's anyone's game. Watch @HereIsGina & @RobGronkowski battle next TUESDAY on #DropTheMic pic.twitter.com/thfnGdCeVa — Drop The Mic on TBS (@DropTheMicTBS) October 25, 2017

Credit to Gronk for throwing himself out there, but as we’ve seen before, his rap skills are pretty dreadful.

The only hope we have for this episode is that the four-time Pro Bowler punctuates his performance by spiking the mic into a million pieces.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images