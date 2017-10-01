NFL

Saints Vs. Dolphins Live Stream: Watch NFL Week 4 Game Online

by on Sun, Oct 1, 2017 at 6:30AM
2,207

The NFL will kick off its slate of Sunday games across the pond for the second consecutive week.

The New Orleans Saints and Miami Dolphins will battle it out in a Week 4 contest in London at Webley Stadium.

The Saints are riding high after a Week 3 win over the Carolina Panthers, while the Dolphins will look to bounce back from a disappointing loss to the New York Jets last Sunday.

Here’s how you can watch Saints vs. Dolphins online.

When: Sunday, Oct. 1 at 9:30 a.m. ET
Live Stream: FOX Sports Go

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images

TMZ logo

© 2017 NESN

NESN Team