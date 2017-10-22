Suns Reportedly Fire Coach Earl Watson; Eric Bledsoe Demands Trade?

The Phoenix Suns have had an interesting Sunday.

First, they reportedly fired head coach Earl Watson after the team’s 0-3 start to the season, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Phoenix coach Earl Watson has been fired, league sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 22, 2017

Watson finishes his Suns tenure with a 33-85 record. His run as head coach began at the start of the 2015-16 campaign.

The Suns have played without much energy at both ends of the floor to begin the 2017-18 season, highlighted by a 48-point opening night loss to the Portland Trail Blazers.

The other notable news from Sunday involving the Suns was the following tweet from veteran guard Eric Bledsoe.

I Dont wanna be here — Eric Bledsoe (@EBled2) October 22, 2017

Is this Bledsoe’s way of demanding a trade? He hasn’t tweeted again since sending this one. Bledsoe was rumored to be part of potential packages that would have gone to the Cleveland Cavaliers for Kyrie Irving before the superstar point guard was traded to the Boston Celtics.

Bledsoe is one of the Suns’ best trade chips if they choose to make a deal, and it’s hard to blame him for wanting out of Phoenix, if that’s actually what he wants. The Suns will be rebuilding for several years barring drastic changes.

