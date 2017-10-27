This Must Be The Worst Made Field Goal In College Football History

Saturday hasn’t even arrived, and already we might’ve seen the strangest play from Week 9 in college football.
During the third quarter of South Alabama’s game against Georgia State on Thursday, USA kicker Gavin Patterson drilled a 46-yard field goal to cut the Jaguars’ deficit to eight. But as you’ll see in the video below, the ball took one of the strangest paths you’ll ever see.
Hey, as long as it splits the uprights, right?
Unfortunately for the Jags, the kick was one of the lone bright spots in an eventual 21-13 loss in Atlanta.
The only thing that could’ve made this kick more interesting is if this CBS Sports broadcaster was the one making the call.
