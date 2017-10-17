Warriors Vs. Rockets Live Stream: Watch NBA Game Online

The Golden State Warriors open the defense of their NBA title when they host the Houston Rockets at Oracle Arena on Tuesday night.

Before that the Warriors will receive their 2016-17 championship rings in a pre-game ceremony. Golden State is the overwhelming favorite to repeat as champions, but Houston is among the top threats to the Warriors in the Western Conference.

Here’s how to watch Warriors vs. Rockets online.

When: Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 8 p.m. ET

Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images