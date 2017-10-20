Watch David Carr Freak Out During Brother Derek Carr’s Game-Winning TD

Perhaps no one sweat out the end of Thursday night’s game between the Oakland Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs more than David Carr.

Carr, a former quarterback now working as an analyst for NFL Network, watched intensely as his younger brother, Derek, drove the Raiders down the field for a game-winning touchdown with no time left on the clock. It was the craziest finish of the NFL season, and it might have knocked a few years off David’s life, as he couldn’t help but freak out during the dramatic final drive.

Here’s a video of David watching his brother, along with his postgame analysis.

Derek joined the “NFL GameDay” set after the Raiders’ 31-30 win to discuss the final drive, Oakland’s season and Marshawn Lynch’s ejection, among other things. David, who was back in the studio, then delivered a message to his baby bro, creating a special moment for the Carr family.

David Carr, the first overall pick in the 2002 NFL Draft, never panned out despite lofty expectations. It’s cool to see him still working in football and rooting for his brother, though, even if it ends up clouding his objectivity from time to time.