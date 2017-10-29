Watch Zach Ertz Give His TD Ball To Some Eagles Fan Named Mike Trout

Mike Trout plays baseball in the City of Angels, but his football allegiances apparently reside in the City of Brotherly Love.

During the second quarter of the Philadelphia Eagles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, Philly tight end Zach Ertz scored on a 1-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Carson Wentz. Ertz then ran to the back of the end zone, where he was greeted by none other than Trout. The Los Angeles Angels outfielder was pretty fired up, as you might expect.

Check out the cool moment in the video below:

And here’s Trout posing with his new souvenir:

Considering Trout grew up in New Jersey as a lifelong Philadelphia Phillies fan, it’s not much of a surprise to see him sitting front row at Lincoln Financial Field.

The two-time American League Most Valuable Player surely is happy with how the Eagles have played this season, as their off to a surprising 6-1 start.

Thumbnail photo via Bill Streicher/USA TODAY Sports Images