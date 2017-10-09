WWE’s Shane McMahon Jumps Off Top Of Cell, Reportedly Is Hospitalized With Injuries

Shane McMahon’s antics on the cell have landed him on the shelf.

The WWE SmackDown LIVE commissioner suffered multiple injuries Sunday from a death-defying stunt he performed at “Hell in a Cell” 2017, according to WWE.com. McMahon was trying to end Kevin Owens by leaping off the top of the cell onto the announcers’ ringside table, but Owens moved at the last moment, leaving McMahon to endure his self-inflicted demise.

Shane McMahon off the TOP OF THE CAGE 😱😱😱 (via akelkar11/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/HrUA7x9F94 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2017

Shane McMahon From Off The Top Of The Cell #HIAC pic.twitter.com/In81ClvuP0 — Pro Wrestling Ultd (@pwunlimited) October 9, 2017

Medical staff took McMahon to a Detroit-area hospital for treatment.

“A preliminary report has determined that Shane may be dealing with multiple injuries, including neck trauma, fractured ribs and a dislocated shoulder,” WWE.com wrote Monday.

Let’s hope it was worth it.

Don’t try this at home, kids.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/LIVE SATELLITE NEWS