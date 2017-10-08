Yankees Fans Heavily Boo Joe Girardi For ALDS Game 2 Gaffe Vs. Indians

New York Yankees fans aren’t happy with Joe Girardi, and they made their feelings known Sunday.

The Yankees manager has drawn criticism for not challenging a pivotal play during the Yankees’ loss in Game 2 of their American League Division Series matchup with the Cleveland Indians. And prior to Game 3 at Yankee Stadium, Girardi was booed by the home crowd during introductions.

Watch the awkward moment below:

Yankees manager Joe Girardi is booed as he is introduced at Yankee Stadium. https://t.co/0zIaUxK4BQ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) October 8, 2017

Listen, Girardi’s been a great manager for the Yankees.

But if he’d challenged that Lonnie Chisenhall had struck out instead of being hit by a pitch during the sixth inning of Friday’s game, then Francisco Lindor likely never would’ve hit a grand slam, and the Yanks probably would’ve won Game 2 at Progressive Field instead of blowing a five-run lead. But what happened happened, and New York now faces elimination in the Bronx.

So, you’ll forgive Yankees fans for being a bit perturbed.

Yankees closer Aroldis Chapman, on the other hand, probably should keep his feelings to himself.

Thumbnail photo via Wendell Cruz/USA TODAY Sports Images