49ers Have ‘No Plan’ To Play Jimmy Garoppolo In Week 12 Vs. Seahawks

Jimmy Garoppolo might as well get used to playing the waiting game.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback is unlikely to debut with the team in their Week 12 game vs. the Seattle Seahawks, head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Sunday, according to ProFootballTalk’s Michael David Smith. The 49ers acquired Garoppolo on Oct. 31 from the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2018 second-round draft pick, but he has backed up starting quarterback C.J. Beathard the last two games.

Many have speculated the 49ers will use their Week 11 bye to fast-track Garoppolo into the starting job, but Shanahan denied those rumors.

“That’s not my plan,” Shanahan said. “I don’t have a plan yet. There’s no way anything you guys hear reported could be accurate, because I just told you guys our plan.”

So there you have it.

Having led the 49ers to a 31-21 win over the New York Giants on Sunday, Beathard looks set to retain his starting role for at least another two weeks, meaning fans must contain their sense of anticipation over the Garoppolo show.

Thumbnail photo via Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports Images