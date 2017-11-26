Alabama Basketball Plays Most Of Second Half With Three Players, Almost Wins

Forget the Iron Bowl, the biggest story out of the University of Alabama on Saturday came courtesy of the school’s men’s basketball team.

The No. 25 Crimson Tide played a majority of the second half against No. 14 Minnesota with just three players on the floor. What’s more, Bama only lost 89-84. We know that sounds preposterous, but let us explain.

With 13 minutes left in the game, Alabama’s entire bench was ejected after a heated scuffle between the two teams. Roughly a minute later, one of the Tide’s five remaining players fouled out, and then an injury forced another player out with just over 10 minutes left. Despite all that, Alabama trailed 83-80 with 1:32 remaining before ultimately losing by five.

Take a look at this:

Think Alabama football had it bad tonight? Ejections forced their basketball team to only have THREE players on the court against Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/S0xqH0sWJI — The Rec League (@RecLeaguePod) November 26, 2017

Here’s Bama’s three-man offense in action:

Alabama is currently playing 3-5 basketball after their whole bench was ejected after a brawl 😂🤯 pic.twitter.com/ugkZIgfR3e — Lifestyle Sports 101 (@LSports101) November 26, 2017

And here’s the brawl that resulted in the entire bench being ejected:

Alabama basketball is really upset about the Iron Bowl pic.twitter.com/YlfoJhHVI8 — Andrew Joseph (@AndyJ0seph) November 25, 2017

This isn't the the Iron Bowl but Alabama and Minnesota had to be separated just now after Nate Mason was ejected for talking smack. Avery Johnson, Collin Sexton also T'ed up. pic.twitter.com/r04ERhScGA — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) November 25, 2017

What a mess.

Honestly, how can Minnesota feel good about itself after barely winning a game against just three players? Under any other circumstances, a No. 14 team would rise in the polls after beating a fellow ranked team, but the Gophers don’t even deserve to be in the top-25 after this catastrophe.

Thumbnail photo via Vincent Carchietta/USA TODAY Sports Images