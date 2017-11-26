Shohei Ohtani Reveals Which MLB Star He Studies To Improve Hitting

Shohei Ohtani hasn’t signed with a Major League Baseball yet, but he’s already doing his homework in preparation for his fleet to the United States.

Ohtani has become one of the most sought-after International free agents due to his ability to both pitch and hit at a high level. While it’s unclear what role the Japanese phenom will serve once in the MLB, the 23-year-old clearly is taking his hitting very seriously.

When I asked Shohei Ohtani to name his favorite players, he first mentioned Ichiro and Yu Darvish. Then he said he likes to watch @Bharper3407 and has studied video of Harper at the plate. @MLB @MLBNetwork — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 22, 2017

Bryce Harper certainly knows the feeling of being surrounded by heavy fanfare upon arriving to the big leagues, but the Washington Nationals star has lived up to the hype and then some. Through six MLB seasons, Harper owns a career .285 batting average with 785 hits, 421 RBI and 150 home runs. He’s also a five-time All-Star and won the National League MVP Award in 2015.

We wonder which pitcher Ohtani has studied tape on?