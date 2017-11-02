Astros’ Carlos Beltran Cries After World Series Game 7 Win Vs. Dodgers

Don’t give Carlos Beltran any grief for crying on television.

The Houston Astros outfielder shed tears of joy Wednesday night after his team beat the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 7 of the 2017 World Series. Having waited 20-plus years to celebrate his first World Series title, emotion overcame Beltran during the Astros’ on-field celebrations at Dodger Stadium.

Beltran, 40, rarely played for the Astros, but his veteran leadership proved important in Houston’s quest for glory. He said his reduced rule didn’t diminish his happiness over finally winning a championship.

“It’s a blessing, there’s no doubt about that,” Beltran told MLB.com. “Having an opportunity to be in that position, it means a lot to me, my family and the people that have supported me throughout my career. I’m happy to experience this moment. It’s a great thing.”

Having felt the agony of defeat between 1998 and 2017 with the Kansas City Royals, Astros, New York Mets, San Francisco Giants, St. Louis Cardinals, New York Yankees and Texas Rangers, the thrill of victory seems oh so sweet for the emotional Beltran.

