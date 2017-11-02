Teacher Posterizes Student With Vicious Dunk In Student-Faculty Game

Student-faculty basketball games are supposed to be casual affairs during which young, athletic kids run circles around out-of-shape teachers, right?

Well, not so fast.

Every once in a while, a teacher has to remind everyone who’s really in charge. Check this out:

Teachers got game 😩 (via tomasherrera_/Instagram) pic.twitter.com/DmLSnBYcHi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 1, 2017

Devastating. And how bout the audacity of No. 3 to casually attempt an off-the-backboard alley-oop pass during some random scrimmage?

We’re not sure what school this is or who the players are, but it’s safe to say this poor student will get crap for this moment for weeks to come.

But before you feel bad for the kid, let’s not forget the injury risk these teachers take on when signing up for such a game.